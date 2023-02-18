Extended the super-fast connection in Campania

WINDTRE brings Open Fiber FTTH technology to another city in the Campania region and reaches Aversa. The expansion of the fiber optic connection in Italy is further confirmation of WINDTRE’s commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy, through the ultra-fast network.

Maurizio Sedita, Chief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Aversa offers businesses and citizens of the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. The fiber optic network – continues the manager – it represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the productive fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced entertainment services and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

The internet offer

The ultra-fast line of WINDTRE can be activated with the ‘Super Fiber’ home Internet offerswhich provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.