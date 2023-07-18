Avian Influenza Outbreak: Cats in Poland Infected with H5N1 Virus, WHO Reports

BREAKING: Bird Flu Virus Infected Cats Found in Poland

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a shocking report on the 17th, revealing that several cats in Poland have been infected with the highly contagious bird flu virus. According to information provided by the WHO, local agencies in Poland reported abnormal deaths in cats on June 27. Out of the 46 cats and 1 caracal tested, 29 were found positive for avian influenza A (H5N1) virus as of July 11.

The infected cats showed severe symptoms, with some cases rapidly deteriorating and leading to death. Genetic sequencing of viruses obtained from related animals indicated that they were similar to those found in wild birds. The source of the virus that infected the cats remains unknown, and ongoing epidemiological investigations are being conducted.

This alarming incident calls for immediate action to prevent further spread of the virus. The WHO urges pet owners in Poland and surrounding areas to maintain strict biosecurity measures and monitor their pets for any signs of illness. It is vital to seek veterinary assistance immediately if any unusual symptoms are observed.

In response to this development, the Polish government has intensified surveillance and control measures in order to contain the outbreak. Authorities are collaborating with veterinary experts and the WHO to determine the source of the infection and its potential impact on public health.

While there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, experts advise caution and emphasize the importance of practicing good hygiene. Proper handwashing and avoiding direct contact with sick or dead animals are crucial steps in preventing the spread of the virus.

The WHO continues to closely monitor the situation and provide updated guidelines to concerned individuals and veterinary professionals. Efforts are underway to gain a deeper understanding of the virus and to develop effective preventive measures.

As pet owners and citizens, it is essential to stay informed and follow the advice of health authorities. Together, we can combat this outbreak and protect our beloved pets and ourselves from the potentially devastating consequences of avian influenza.

(Article source: CCTV Finance)

Disclaimer: The Oriental Fortune publishes this content for information purposes only and does not endorse any investment decisions based on it. Readers should proceed at their own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

