Bird flu outbreak kills 48 million birds in UK and EU
2022-10-03 17:17
Source: CCTV News
Securities Times e company news, according to British media reports, from October 2021 to September 2022, due to the record-breaking large-scale outbreak of avian influenza, a total of about 48 million birds were culled in the United Kingdom and the European Union. During the above period, 161 cases of HPAI were detected in poultry and captive birds in the UK alone, resulting in the culling of 3.2 million birds. In the previous year, the number was 26. (CCTV News)
