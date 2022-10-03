Home World Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in UK and EU – Xinhua English.news.cn
Avian Influenza Outbreak Kills 48 Million Birds in UK and EU

2022-10-03

Source: CCTV News

Securities Times e company news, according to British media reports, from October 2021 to September 2022, due to the record-breaking large-scale outbreak of avian influenza, a total of about 48 million birds were culled in the United Kingdom and the European Union. During the above period, 161 cases of HPAI were detected in poultry and captive birds in the UK alone, resulting in the culling of 3.2 million birds. In the previous year, the number was 26. (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

