Believe it or not, statistically the most successful coach of Chelsea in the last 20 years is Avram Grant!

Source: Profimedia

After he fired first Tomasa Tuhela, now Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boley has given up and Graham Potter, and he was returned to the position of first coach Frenk Lampard! The once legendary midfielder of the Blues was fired from Everton this season, and is returning to the bench of his former club, which he led from 2019 to 2021.

This decision by Chelsea shocked everyone, and when you look at the numbers, Lampard recorded 44 wins, 15 draws and even 25 losses in 84 matches on the Chelsea bench. He led the team for 571 days, and now he has been appointed coach until the end of the season. When you look at the average number of points he won, he is only in 13th place when all managers of the Blues in the last 20 years are put together. And who is first? You would hardly guess!

This is the former coach of Partizan Avram Grant! The Israeli expert who worked in Serbia in 2012 led Chelsea in the 2007/08 season when he led them to the Champions League final. He lost that match to Manchester United on penalties, and in total he gave Chelsea 2.24 points per match!

The second on the list is Jose Mourinho (2.19), followed by Conte (2.14), Ancelotti (2.07), Benitez and Scolari (1.96), Tuchel and Hiddink (1.94), Sarri (1.89 ), Di Matteo (1.83), Ranieri (1.82), Andre Villas-Boas (1.70), and only Graham Potter (1.27) is worse than Lampard.

Avram Grant has had several engagements since leaving Partizan and is now the coach of Zambia, and he attracted the most attention when he was accused of sexual harassment.