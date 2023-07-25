“Awarding the network without compromising employment”, the point of the M5S

“Communication infrastructures are an asset of strategic importance for our country, for this reason I presented an urgent question to the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, to ask what initiatives he intends to adopt to ensure that the award of the Single Network of TIM takes place without compromising the economic sustainability of the sector and without jeopardizing the company’s employment levels. After the latest decision by the Board of Directors of TIM, it seems that the destiny is to entrust control of the network to an American group, the KKR fund. On June 22, 2023, TIM’s BoD examined the final offers received for the valorisation of the company’s fixed network assets, which will be concentrated in a new company (called NetCo).

On this occasion, the BoD considered the offer presented by KKR as the best in terms of feasibility and timing, surpassing the offer of the consortium formed by Cdp Equity and the Macquarie investment fund. This choice raised concerns among the unions who, during the meeting at the Ministry held on 4 July, exposed the risks for employment and the development of the country’s infrastructure, highlighting the absence of long-term industrial policies in the telecommunications sector. We fully share these concerns.”.

He declares it in a note Enrico Cappellettideputy of the 5 Star Movement in the Industry Commission of the Chamber and first signatory of the question.

