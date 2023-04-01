Mine and Thermal Power Plant (RiTE) “Stanari” was declared the most successful large business company in the Republic of Srpska as part of the traditional manifestation of the Chamber of Commerce of Srpska “Choice of the most successful in the Republic of Srpska for 2022”.

Source: RTRS

Second place went to the company “Dairy” from Kozarska Dubica, the third company “Nora plast” Banja Luka.

The awards were presented to the representatives of these companies by the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

In the category of medium-sized companies, the most successful company in the Republic of Srpska in 2022 is “Megadrvo” from Bijeljina, is in second place “Bosnia montage” from Prijedor, and on the third “Metal Technology“ Derwent.

They were declared the most successful small manufacturing companies in the Republic of Srpska for 2022 “Reflex” from Gradiška, “Trade System” from Rudy, “Capital soft” from Trebinje, “Bas metal” from Ugljevik and “Antena net” from Teslić.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Srpska, Pero Ćorić, presented the awards to the representatives of these companies.

In the category for recognizable quality and development of domestic products, awards were presented to the farm “Nana kas” – for semi-hard, semi-fatty, mature goat’s milk cheese, cellars “Angelic” from Trebinje for the wine variety Žilavka, a “Microelectronics” from Banjaluka for smart meters.

Acknowledgments in this category went to i “Vendomu” from Laktaš for an innovative waste disposal system, and to the company “Bavariamed” from Banja Luka for an electronically adjustable chair for examinations and interventions (medielle).

The company was awarded for the improvement of dual organized education “Collector” from Laktaš, while a special recognition for the largest placement of loans in the economy was awarded “New bank” from Banja Luka.

Recognition was also given to the city of Trebinje – for the highest evaluation of the fulfillment of the criteria within the BFC program, while recognition for the successful application of digitization of business and production enterprises was awarded to the company “Male electric drives” (Mahle electric drives) from Laktas.

Recognition for contribution to the economic development of underdeveloped municipalities was awarded to the company “Noisy prom” from Vlasenica, while special recognition for the number of passengers achieved last year went to “Airports of the Republic of Srpska”.

Special awards for improving the tourism offer of Republika Srpska were awarded to hotels “White Waters” Kozara, “Viewpoint” Zvornik i “Term Ozren” Petrovo.

Awards were also presented to representatives of companies that made significant investments and hired new employees last year – “aluminum” in Zvornik, a company “Pass” in Bijeljina and “Skrebić Company” from Teslić.

Zvornička “Alumina” it was also declared the most successful exporter in 2022.

Awards were presented to company representatives for their contribution to the development of corporate social responsibility “M:tel” i “Prointer itss” from Banja Luka.

The award was presented to the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who is said to have influenced the creation of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Srpska through his selfless work and activities and supported its work over the past 30 years.

The Serbian member and chairman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović was awarded for her long-term support of the work of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Srpska in the past period, as she contributed to the improvement of Srpska’s relations with the economies of the region through her efforts in the most important positions.

Awards for the development of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republika Srpska were presented to former director Dragica Ristić, first president of the Chamber of Commerce Božidar Antic, then Borko Đurić, and posthumously to Nedeljko Suzić and Mladen Micić.