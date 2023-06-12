awards two non-binary artists – MONDO MODA

Revealed in the third season of the musical series “Glee”, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first non-binary artists to win the Tony Awards 2023, Broadway’s top prize, on Sunday, June 11. Alex won Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for ‘Shucked’ and J. Harrison won Best Actor in a Musical for ‘Some Like It Hot’.

The wins come at a time when gender identity has become a central element of America’s culture wars, as conservatives in several states push for legislation on a variety of LGBTQIA+ related issues. Among the questions, gender medical care for trans children and adolescents, access to the bathroom, sports participation and, in some states, presentations.

Apart from the Grammys, the American awards continue to separate categories (actors and actresses). Alex and J. Harrison accepted nominations as Actors, unlike Justin David Sullivan, from ‘ & Juliet’, who declined to compete. By accepting ‘the rules of the game’, Alex and J. Harrison were rewarded.

J. Harrison won for the role created by actor Jack Lemmon in “Some Like It Hot”, a 1959 film by director Billy Wilder. He plays a musician named Jerry, who dons women’s clothing and takes on the name Daphne to get away from the crowd. In the musical play, Jerry’s path to becoming Daphne becomes self-deprecation rather than a disguise. It drew praise from critics.

In addition to the double victory, another LGBTQIA+ was awarded: gay actor Sean Hayes, the eternal Jack of the series “Will & Grace”, won Best Actor for the drama “Good Night, Oscar”.

Check out all the winners at the 2023 Tony Awards:

BEST THEATER PLAY: “Leopoldstadt”

MELHOR MUSICAL: “Kimberly Akimbo”

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL: “Parade”

BEST PLAY REVIVAL: “Topdog/Underdog”

ACTRESS IN A PLAY: Jodie Comer in “Prima Facie”

ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL: Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY: Miriam Silverman in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL: Bonnie Milligan in “Kimberly Akimbo”

ATOR EM MUSICAL: J. Harrison Ghee em “Some Like It Hot”

ACTOR IN A PLAY: Sean Hayes in “Good Night, Oscar”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL: Alex Newell, “Shucked”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN THE PLAY: Brandon Uranowitz in “Leopoldstadt”

THEATER PLAY DIRECTOR: Patrick Marber of “Leopoldstadt”

MUSIC DIRECTOR: Michael Arden of “Parade”

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK: “Kimberly Akimbo”

COREOGRAFIA: “Some Like it Hot”

INSTRUMENTATION: “Some Like it Hot”

THEATER PLAY COSTUMES: “Leopoldstadt”

FIGURINO DE MUSICAL: “Some Like It Hot”

THEATER PLAY SOUND DESIGN: “Life of Pi”

DESIGN THEM LIKE THE MUSICAL: “Sweeney Todd’

PLAY LIGHTING: “Life of Pi”

MUSICAL LIGHTING: “Sweeney Todd”