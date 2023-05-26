Home » Awards Večernjakov pečat 2023 | Info
Tonight, the 22nd Večernjakov pečat, an annual award ceremony organized by “Večernji list” in Mostar, was held.

Source: BHRT

Personalities of the year of the Večernjak stamp for the year 2023, they are “Euro-Atlantic lobbyists for Bosnia and Herzegovina”: American Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Michael Murphyhigh representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Šmit and the special envoy of the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina Johan Satler, announced BHRT, a partner in the organization.

The award in the “Politics” category went to the vice-presidents of the Republic of Srpska Camil Duraković and Davor Pranjić.

A businessman from Mrkonjić Grad was declared businessman of the year Mladen Milanović. The explanation states that this “businessman, banker and philanthropist, employs more than 2,500 workers, invests in construction, road construction, oil business. He took over Sberbank in the Republic of Srpska. He builds churches, schools…”

In the Sport category, the striker of “Zrinjsko” and the best scorer of the Premier League, Nemanja Bilbija, a native of Banja Luka, received the award. See the list of winners, including an actor Goran Bogdan.

