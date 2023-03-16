Get rid of Italian music from Instagram and Facebook.

Metathe company that owns the two social networks, and the Siaethe main company that manages the copyright of musical works in Italy, have not found an economic agreement to renew thelicense agreement which had expired on 1 January 2023.

«Protecting the copyrights of composers and artists is a top priority for us and for this reason we will start the procedure to remove the songs from the Siae repertoire within our music library. We have licensing agreements in over 150 countries around the world and will continue to work to reach an agreement with SIAE that satisfies all parties,” a Meta spokesperson wrote in a statement.

In its reply Siae speaks of a «unilateral decision by Meta» which «leaves baffled Italian authors and publishers». The note continues, «you are asked to accept a unilateral proposal from Meta regardless of any transparent and shared assessment of the effective value of the repertoire. This position, together with Meta’s refusal to share relevant information for the purposes of a fair agreement, is evidently in contrast with the principles enshrined in the copyright directive for which authors and publishers throughout Europe have strongly fought”. SIAE also declares that “the negotiation” was “in progress” when Meta made the decision announced today.

Il Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, responding to the president of the Culture commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Federico Mollicone, said: «The transnational giants must respect the identity and legislative sovereignty of the States but above all the ingenuity of people, which is one of the most high expressions of the humanity and culture of a nation. We must defend the intellectual works of Italian authors». See also The United States continues to send people weapons to Poland and Ukraine Zakharova: NATO has made war at all costs

What happened? The parties met around the table as the January conclusion of the previous multi-year agreement approached. Meta put on the table the conditions that would be accepted by partners from other European countries (Spain, France, Germany). Siae, which communicates that it has 99% of Italian music in its catalogue, wants to apply a revenue sharing modelasked Meta to account for the economic value of user-generated content accompanied by Italian music tracks and let it be known that it had already made similar agreements with Google’s Youtube or TikTok.

What happens now?

Italian and European users will no longer be able to use i songs from the Siae repertoire:

in Stories Of Facebook e Instagram ,

Of e , in the Reel Of Facebook e Instagram

Of e It is in the Feed Of Instagramwhere music can be added to posts since last November.

What happens to the still visible contents that contain a piece of music from the Siae repertoire (the Reels and the posts, therefore)?

They are Facebook they will come removed (and they can be reloaded without music or with another song later),

they will come (and they can be reloaded without music or with another song later), are Instagram the musica it will come silencedunless the user decides to replace the audio by selecting a track still available in the Meta catalog.

According to what is learned, the removal of songs from platforms or content will begin early afternoon todayThursday, and it will be some time before it is completed.

If the two companies do not return to the table and Meta goes all the way, the novelty will have a considerable impact – even if we are only talking about Italian music – both on the activity of users, creators and influencers, who use music to make the contents are pleasant and performing (not those sponsored or of the brands: for which the Siae catalog could not already be used), and on the competitiveness of Meta’s social networks. One of the strengths of the most popular rival, TikTok, is in fact the music associated with memes, ballets and trends. The rivalry with TikTok was cited on Tuesday by the CEO of Meta Mark Zuckeberg as a factor in the dismissal of 10,000 people, after the 11,000 cuts last autumn. See also The army of streamers that drags Chinese consumption

Mogulhonorary president of Siae, commented on the incident during the presentation of the album Hidden Masterpiecesas reported by the agency LaPresse: «These digital platforms earn billions and are reluctant to pay anything to authors, who live on rights. It is a fair battle that we are doing to protect artists, it is a sacred battle. The copyright was approved in the House and in the Senate and has been stuck for 7-8 months in the implementing decrees, everything is still and we can’t understand why, if it doesn’t get released it’s a battle we’ve lost».

Enzo Mazzamanaging director of Fimithe Music Industry Federation, said: «The recent copyright directive has established very precise rules for online music licenses and therefore we hope that Siae and Meta will soon find an agreement in the interest of the growing music market in Italy and the entitled”.