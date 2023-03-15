Home World Awful ‘NYTimes’ article glorifies an Israeli Mossad agent who helped murder an innocent man. Why? – breaking news
World

Awful ‘NYTimes’ article glorifies an Israeli Mossad agent who helped murder an innocent man. Why? – breaking news

by admin
Awful ‘NYTimes’ article glorifies an Israeli Mossad agent who helped murder an innocent man. Why? – breaking news

On paper, Ronen Bergman is supposed to be a staff writer at the New York Times. His latest appalling article suggests that he is actually an undercover publicist for Mossad, the murderous Israeli spy agency. His awful report may represent a Times attempt to compensate, possibly unconsciously, for the tidal wave of negative news about Israel over the past few months.

Bergman’s article is breathtaking in its immorality and dishonesty. His subject is supposedly a new exhibit of photographs in Tel Aviv by Sylvia Rafael, a Mossad agent in the 1960s and ’70s whose “work as a photographer was just a cover for her espionage activity” in Europe, the Mideast and elsewhere. She died in 2005.

Bergman informs us that “the curators of the exhibition” judge that her pictures “show great talent.” But his main aim in the article is to glorify her work for Mossad, including her participation in the spy agency’s murder squads. His starry-eyed, worshipful tone would not have been out of place in Exodusthe 1958 pro-Israel propaganda novel.

Advertisement

To put Rafael on a pedestal, he has to omit and lie. Most disgusting is this sentence: he says that Sylvia Rafael’s identity became known in the 1970s, “when she was arrested as a member of a Mossad team that had planned to kill another top Palestinian militant in Norway but shot the wrong man.”

The Mossad team didn’t just “shoot” the wrong man; they murdered him, in what became known as the Lillehammer affair. The victim was an innocent Morocco-born waiter named Ahmed Bouchiki, but Bergman doesn’t even have the decency to tell us his name. Rafael was arrested in Norway (along with others in the Mossad assassination team), convicted of murder there, and sentenced to five and one-half years in prison. She was released and deported after serving 15 months.

See also  Sharks in the Thames, the good news for the waters of London's iconic river

None of these details are in Ronen Bergman’s article. Instead, there’s mainly just heroine-worship:

‘Sylvia was someone special,’ said Moto Kfir, who was serving as the commander of Mossad’s Clandestine Operations Academy at the time Ms. Rafael was recruited and trained there.

And:

‘Sylvia’s story fascinated me,’ said Ilan Schwartz, one of the the curators of the [photography] exhibition. . . ‘She was a woman who went against conventions at a very young age, left her comfort zone, and agreed to sacrifice so much.’

Bergman’s article is lavishly illustrated with five examples of Rafael’s photographs. There are no photos of Ahmed Bouchiki, the waiter who was murdered in Norway.

How could such a one-sided article appear in the year 2023? The 2005 feature film Munichdirected by Steven Spielberg with a screenplay by well-known playwright Tony Kushner and Eric Roth, at least tried to reach beyond one-dimensional propaganda to attempt a partly balanced look at Israeli murder squads in the 1970s.

Here’s a theory: Fox News isn’t the only big media outlet that is afraid to challenge its audience. Over the past few months, the news from Israel/Palestine has been arguably more negative than ever for the New York Times’s pro-Israel readers. Combine the threat to Israel’s “democracy” from Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right wing government with the settler/colonist pogroms in occupied West Bank Palestine, and a significant portion of the Times’s audience must be extraordinarily unsettled.

So Ronen Bergman and his editors decided to ignore the truth, and show the pro-Israel faithful someone they could be proud of.

See also  The midterm elections are approaching, the Democratic Party's momentum is weakening, and the Republican polls are rising | US Midterm Elections | Voting | Voters

You may also like

We premiere “Neo”, the latest preview of the...

Palermo-Catania motorway, Schifani: “Anas changes strategy”

Udinese Market | Dream Retegui for the attack?...

Ukraine latest news. Russian plane intercepted on Estonian...

Analysis of Zhou Libo’s ban on satirizing Russia:...

Massakory and the note of discord – Le...

Iran: over 100 arrests after poisoning of female...

Foods that are not healthy in markets |...

Paris, garbage war between the mayor and the...

This is what the American MQ-9 Reaper drone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy