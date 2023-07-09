Axl Rose falls on his back singing “Bad Obsession”

Guns N’ Roses said goodbye last month with a concert in Hyde Park (London) on the occasion of his tour United Kingdom. To everyone’s surprise, the vocalist AXL Rose He was singing the second song prepared for the setlist when he walked away too quickly taking steps backwards, a fact that caused him a stumbling block y drop in front of the drummer

Fortunately, the incident he was scared since what from the outside looked like a resounding fall, the frontman 61 years old he left unharmed, joining instantly. He himself continued to sing the song and there was no need to stop the show. Following up with the “the show must go on” of Queenthe concert continued without problems, they finished the song successfully and there was even time for jokes, since the injured person took what happened with humor.

Conversely, Guns N’ Roses is going through a series of controversies related to their live performances as a result of their participation as headliners at Glastonbury the weekend before. The barrage of criticism from the British media put the quality of his interpretation on trial, criticism to which were added the opinions of the fans based on the audio problems suffered by the television broadcast that they were enjoying as viewers. Against all odds, the hard rock band formed in Hollywood in 1985 will continue with the international tour with an eye on the large number of dates they have around North America. Their last concert, last Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, went off without a hitch.