AZ Alkmar beat Hajduk Split in the LŠ final for players under 19 | Sports

Sensational result in the Champions League final for players under 19 years old.

Source: MN PRESS

We will find out the new winner of the Champions League in a few weeks, but one UEFA competition for this season has already ended – youth AZ Alkmaar players outclassed Hajduk from Split (5:0) in the final of the Champions League for youth and won the title in the prestigious competition. There was no doubt about the winner of the final, and the triumph of the Dutch reminded many of the match they played a few months ago in Belgrade.

The new champions of Europe were then very close to finishing the competition. after they drew against Crvena zvezda (2:2) on the home field, it was 1:1 at the Voždovac stadium, so penalties were taken. Zoran Rendulić’s team was strengthened by first-team players Stefan Leković, Nikola Stanković and Jovan Mijatovićbut he failed to pass from the penalty spot.

The Dutch managed to “survive” Belgrade, and then beat Eintracht from Frankfurt (5:0), Barcelona (3:0), Real Madrid (4:0), Sporting (2:2, penalties 4:3) and Hajduk to win a prestigious trophy. Convincing results throughout the knockout phase show that the Dutch representative deservedly won the most important European competition for under-19 players.

Now all that remains is for Ernest Poku – the best player of this team – and his teammates to develop and properly adapt to senior football. And then AZ could have a really serious team for both the Dutch and the European frameworks.

