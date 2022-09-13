China News Service, September 13. According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, from the evening of the 12th to the early morning of the 13th local time, there was a conflict on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The two sides accused each other of provoking the conflict.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated in the early morning of the 13th local time that the Armenian army carried out provocative sabotage operations near the positions of the Azerbaijani army on the night of the 12th. Some positions, bunkers and strongholds of the Azerbaijani army were violently shelled by weapons of various calibers of the Armenian armed forces, causing the Azerbaijani army to attack. Human losses and damage to military infrastructure.

A spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense said on the 13th local time that at 0:05 on the 13th, the Azerbaijani armed forces used artillery and large-caliber light weapons to intensively shelled Armenian positions. As of 4 a.m. that day, the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was still very tense, and the Azerbaijani side launched an attack on Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructure.

