Azerbaijan has blocked passage on the only road linking the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia

The government of Azerbaijan has ordered the closure to traffic on the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory inside Azerbaijan where the majority of the population is Armenian. The Azerbaijani government justified the decision by saying that aid convoys of the Red Cross would have transported smuggled goods to the region, including mobile phones, spare parts for telephones, cigarettes and petrol. The road, called the Lachin corridor, is essential for the supply of food and basic necessities in the separatist territory, and clashes between Azeris and Armenians frequently occur.

The International Committee of the Red Cross denied that the vehicles under its control carried out any smuggling actions, but admitted that it was done on the vehicles of drivers it had hired. These vehicles were owned by the drivers, and only temporarily wore the symbols of the Red Cross. The drivers were not Red Cross staff, and were quickly fired.

Some activists who declare themselves environmentalists have been blocking the Lachin corridor since December 12, demanding that the Azeri government investigate illegal mining operations in the area. The government, which is officially unaffiliated with the protesters, has done nothing to evict them. Until now, however, the road had been open to humanitarian, emergency and peacekeeping means.

In April, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the territory’s border, in defiance of a ruling by the International Court of Justice, a UN body, which orders Azerbaijan to guarantee free movement on the road. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of establishing an embargo on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at war over control of Nagorno-Karabakh for decades, and have fought two wars in which thousands have been killed. The last ceasefire was agreed last September, but the episodes of violence are frequent and constant.