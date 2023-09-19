Azerbaijan Launches ‘Anti-Terrorist Campaign’ in Nagorno-Karabakh, Targeting Military Buildings

Azerbaijan Launches “Anti-Terrorist Campaign” in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has announced the launch of an “anti-terrorist campaign” in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The ministry has emphasized that the offensive is solely aimed at military buildings.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated, “The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are carrying out local counter-terrorism activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.” The statement further clarified that only legitimate military installations and infrastructure will be targeted using high-precision weapons. Additionally, humanitarian corridors have been established to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

In response, Armenia’s foreign ministry has called for Russian peacekeepers to intervene in Armenian-majority areas and halt what they describe as Azerbaijan’s “total aggression” against the local population.

Explosions were heard in the region’s capital, referred to as Stepanakert by Armenians and Khankendi by Azerbaijanis, according to an AFP reporter on the ground. Armenia’s Defense Ministry has denied having any military personnel or equipment in Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of longstanding tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The region has witnessed two wars over control, with its status as part of Azerbaijan internationally recognized.

Hours before launching the offensive, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry reported two accidents in Azerbaijan’s Khojavind region, resulting in the deaths of at least six people. These incidents were allegedly caused by landmines planted by Armenian security forces.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed deep shock over the “dramatic escalation” in the area. She also revealed that Azerbaijan had sent a warning message to Russian peacekeepers stationed in the area minutes before the military operations began.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the situation. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated, “It is very important that all activities cease and that both sides resume ongoing dialogue to avoid any further conflict.”

The previous major conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh occurred in 2020, lasting for six weeks before a Russian-brokered ceasefire was established. The ceasefire resulted in Armenia ceding a significant portion of the territory it had controlled since the 1990s.

Efforts by the EU, Russia, and the United States to mediate a lasting peace solution have been unsuccessful. Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of causing a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh by blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the region to Armenia.

Reports indicate that Tuesday’s action could potentially escalate into another large-scale conflict, worsening the already dire situation for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. The main supply route to the region from Armenia has been cut off, although Azerbaijani authorities are now providing some assistance from Azerbaijani-controlled areas. Azerbaijan claims that the route is used for smuggling weapons and landmines into the region under Armenian control.

