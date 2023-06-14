Azkena Rock Special: 8 national bands… go for it all

This week comes the 21st edition of the Last Rock Festival to Vitoria-Gasteiz, the essential event for live rock in our country.

Everything is ready for the new edition of the Last Rock Festival in Mendizabala, through which a total of 55 bands will pass. Iggy Pop, The Pretenders, Rancid, Lucinda Williams, Incubus, The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Melvins, Alter Bridge y The Drugsamong many other bands, will make thousands of people enjoy their music throughout the three days (check schedules here).

The music will be completed with the programming of free concerts in the Plaza de la Virgen Blanca, a meeting point between the Azkenero public and the inhabitants of the Basque capital. On Friday it will be the turn of the instrumental and unstoppable rock & roll of The Fuzillis and on Saturday it will be the turn of Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, one of the most respected guitarists and songwriters in rock. In it following link (cashless, plan your stay and useful information) you can access all the information related to the exchange of tickets for bracelets, payment through the cashless system within the enclosure, accommodation and daily bus transport.

Some of the protagonists will undoubtedly be our bands. We have asked (almost) all the state and Basque groups that are going to perform, a total of 7 (out of 8), not to mention their previous experience with the festival, some of their unforgettable memories, what their performances will be like and what It is what they do not want to miss from the rest of the poster for anything in the world.

LIHER (answer Iñigo Etxarri Sistiaga)

1. We've been there several times and we've seen great international bands like OFF!, The Mars Volta, Refused or Vintage Trouble, and also Basque bands like Lisabö or Cobra, who by the way played the game! It is a festival that if it is not every year, we have gone as soon as we could.

2. I remember that I really wanted to see Red Fang (ball ball) and have removed that little thorn or I also really liked the vindication of Dennis Lyxzen (Refused) when he stopped the concert and put on the table the few number of women who had in the festival. I think he made many of us realize a reality that hopefully will evolve.

3. We consider ourselves a grain of sand in that piece of poster, so we will try to give 100% as always in Gasteiz. We hope that people welcome us like every time we play in the capital, because the truth is that Gasteiz is much more rock-oriented than Donostia. So even if it’s first thing in the morning and opening the festi, we want to see you shaking your heads!

4. Bff there’s a lot to see! I think that our day Rancid and El Drogas will fall, we played with the second in Madrid and they are very fit. Iggy Pop promises a lot and then Lucinda Williams and The Pretenders without fail. Those at home would also be happy to see Pasadena, since we haven’t seen them for a long time, and Ezpalak, who will surely smack anyone who comes to their gig.

1. The truth is that Azkena is a festival that we have always wanted to go to, because it is one of the mythical ones on the peninsula, but we have never been able to attend it, something always came up, so we really want to finally step on it.

2. We hope to return from the festival with many memories.

3. We are going to give it our all, we really want to enjoy and have a good time. We tend to go up north here quite a bit, so it's going to be a bit like playing at home but at a huge festival.

4. Well, the truth is that we really want to see the Melvins, Iggy Pop or The Pretenders. And Gwar who have to be amazing live.

1. We have gone almost every year and we have seen very good concerts. Being from Gasteiz it is a designated date.

2. Patti Smith last year, Michael Kiwanuka, Queens of the Stone Age in 2005, that’s a lot!

3. A little shorter than usual but intense and wanting to enjoy playing and for people to connect with what we do.

4. Calexico, Incubus, The Soundtrack of our Lives, Os Mutantes, Lucinda Williams…

1. Previously some other members of the group have attended other editions of Azkena Rock. We keep pleasant memories of different international groups that we have listened to all our lives, the ARF has given us the opportunity to enjoy them live.

2. Personally for some, the Social Distortion concert was very special, a group we have always followed and we really like what they do today after all the long history they have. The Who concert also of course… and many other lived stories that cannot be told here 😉

3. Our performance will be like all the others: a concert with great force, staging and attitude of the five members of the group. We really want to premiere at this festival and that is why we are rehearsing the performance well, since we have perfect memories. We face it with enthusiasm but some nerve that another does run through our guts…

4. We will not miss the great Iggy Pop or the Rancid at all. We also want to enjoy, if the schedule allows us, Ezpalak, El Drogas, Steve Earle or The Undertons among many others.

1. Well, there are already a few editions of the festival for which we poke our heads. Since 2003 and the truth is that the experience year after year has been most gratifying and always with a better organization. But the best, without a doubt, have always been the corpses that the festival leaves the next day… It is our favorite breakfast!

2. The 2004 New York Dolls concert that was about to be canceled due to rain…finally it was held in the tent and it was tremendous!! Unforgettable!

3. There will be no shortage of human acrobatics, we may even sacrifice one of those present and we are going to force Iggy Pop to be the head of our well-known “Tiki-Conga”.

4. Man then to the Undertones! Those youngsters who haven’t been around for a long time!! We take more than 200 years out of them!

1. We have used to go many years as a public. We also played two years ago, during the pandemic, but it was a very different format.

2. The Pearl Jam concert was memorable!

3. We are the first to start so we will try to warm up the stage well and give it our all as always. It will be a loud, hard-hitting, riff-filled concert.

4. We would like to see Melvins and Iggy Pop among others.

1. We’ve never been to the festival, but everyone has warned us about the level and legitimacy it has for rock. So, we’re really, really excited to practically debut there, since the band has only played one show before: in Monterrey at Festival Pal’ Norte a couple of months ago.

2. Let’s make those memories this time! As a group we have memories of Chicago when we recorded the album. They were cold and bright days full of study energy and RNR.