B20, the appeal of the French Confindustria on the disagreements between Paris and Rome: “A united Europe is needed for growth”

PARIS – “We must move forward. Europe more than ever needs maximum coherence between the policies of its main leaders”. Bernard Spitzpresident of the Europe and international commission of Medef, the French Confindustria, launches an appeal for the resumption of dialogue between France and Italy. Spitz, at this time in Bali for the meetings of the B20expresses the message that a large part of the economic establishment on both sides of the Alps is sending to their respective governments: stop fighting and deal with the most important challenges.

