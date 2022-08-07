NEW YORK – They call them “safe havens”: but the “Safe Haven Baby Boxes” that an anti-abortion organization has placed in the most conservative states of the United States in the last three years are only the most extreme symbol of the desperation of mothers unable to raise their babies. Contemporary version of the medieval “wheels of the Exposed” appeared for the first time in France in 1188, where it is possible to abandon babies without being seen, in America they are sadly returning to fashion: especially after the decision of the US Supreme Court to revoke