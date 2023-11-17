BABIFOOT: the parties before the party – Fofoot

African football is preparing to celebrate its greatness. In the arena, we find a team formed by two great celebrations: the African Football League and the CAF Awards ceremony.

The African Football League, a successful bet

For its first edition, the African Football League pulled out all the stops. There BAL of African soccerwas magnificent.

2′ Highlights – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Athletic Casablanca – African Football League Finale



Although it is very similar to the Champions League, which it precedes (to better compete with it?), the African Football League has shown the positive side of its much-maligned local football. The organization, the teams and the supporters of the different clubs responded to this call which would benefit from putting sport and the field at the center of its participation criteria.

That said, the fans of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca were superb. In the Pretoria stadium, there was this yellow wall which responded to the impressive Moroccan red tide, marred however by these green and blue lasers which should have been the subject of a sanction.

Harmful, these mini spotlights that are placed on players’ faces to prevent them from hitting their set pieces correctly have no place in a football stadium. If Senegal was sanctioned for this, it is because everyone can be sanctioned.

In short, the Bafana by Styles did the job. After eliminating Petro de Luanda (0-2, 0-0) and Al Ahly de Cairo (1-0, 0-0), the Brazilians, beaten in the first leg 2-1, they overthrew the scorers of Enyimba in the quarters (0-1, 3-0) and Esperance de Tunis in the semis (1-0, 1-0, 5-4 in tab). Taking advantage of the high pressure and the great domination of his team, Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba corrected their opponents to thus offer Peace be upon you, and to the supporters of Loftus Versfeld, the first trophy of the year: the first AFL. Success as he wanted it, as he likes it:

“Sometimes I feel like when we play well and we don’t win, people very quickly forget about the result and focus on the performance. When we win, but we don’t play well, people quickly forget the result and focus on the performance. There is pressure around Mamelodi Sundowns. It only exists because we expect that we can play well and win.”confided the 36-year-old South African technician, before facing the Released on return, according to comments relayed by cafonline.com.

The CAF Awards

CAF reveals 2023 list of nominees for the men’s categorie – SABC News



Alongside this big American show, another big ceremony was announced. In Marrakech on December 11, 2023, the CAF Awards will also be held. The club, the selection, the coach, the young person and especially the footballer of the year 2023 will be rewarded in the Cherifian Kingdom. 30 nominees who, barring disasters, should participate in the next CAN.

In other words, the party promises to be great. Given the location where the red carpet takes place, no offense to the supporters of the phenomenon Victor Osimhen, 8th in the France Football Ballon d’or, there is no doubt that the winner will be a Lion of the Atlas. Semi-finalists of the last World Cup, Yassine Bounou and his compatriots logically form the best represented nation in this list, which should have included André Onana.

André Onana is not one of the 30 players selected for the African Ballon d’Or election. 🇨🇲❌ The Cameroonian goalkeeper was however present in the France Football Ballon d’Or list, where he finished in 23rd place. 😳 Do you think it is deserved? pic.twitter.com/vghLMiPxm0 — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) November 1, 2023

After the season he spent under the colors of Inter Milan, 2 titles won and a C1 finalthe Cameroonian goalkeeper deserved to be in this top 30. Even if, we can think, that the umbrella organization of African football wanted to offer him the prize for the gloves of the year by placing him in the list of the best goalkeeper.

The winners according to BABIFOOT

Player of the year: Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper of the year: André Onana Interclub player: Peter Shalulile Young player of the year: Lamine Camara Coach of the year: Walid Regragui Team of the year: Morocco Club of the year: Mamelodi Sundowns

The CAN has already started

The African Football League and the CAF Awards have come to make our mouths water. How not to make an appointment with Ivory Coast, behind these two festivals? The CAN has already started…

Share this: Facebook

X

