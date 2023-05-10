Home » Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch her in Houston | Info
World

Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch her in Houston | Info

by admin
Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch her in Houston | Info

The accident happened in Houston when a teenager promised to look after a baby, so he left it unattended.

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/ABC13 Houston

A terrible tragedy occurred in Houston when a baby less than a year old drowned in a bathtub. According to the New York Post, the baby died when the mother tasked her son (14) to watch over the baby while he was bathing, while the woman was cooking dinner. However, the boy filled the bathtub with water, placed the baby inside, went to play games on the computer, and left the child unattended – the police said.

When the mother returned to find the bathtub full of water, she discovered that the child had drowned. Police said family members allegedly forgot the child was alone in the bathtub, which overflowed, possibly because the drain was blocked. Investigators have not released the baby’s gender or exact age, only saying she was less than a year old.

The baby was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating the death, but no charges have yet been filed.

(WORLD)

See also  Oil at year highs, Kurdish exports still blocked

You may also like

they have never won away from home against...

bricklayer and father of four children, who was...

The mission “on the contrary” and the challenge...

Maja Marinković left the Cooperative | Fun

Fiorentina-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has...

European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel could become Bulgaria’s prime...

“Meloni’s policy on migrants is inhuman and ineffective”....

Industry, production fell by 3.2% in March

Surfin’ Bichos, review of his album Más Allá...

Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy