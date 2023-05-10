Baby drowns in bathtub because boy didn’t watch her in Houston | Info

The accident happened in Houston when a teenager promised to look after a baby, so he left it unattended.

A terrible tragedy occurred in Houston when a baby less than a year old drowned in a bathtub. According to the New York Post, the baby died when the mother tasked her son (14) to watch over the baby while he was bathing, while the woman was cooking dinner. However, the boy filled the bathtub with water, placed the baby inside, went to play games on the computer, and left the child unattended – the police said.

When the mother returned to find the bathtub full of water, she discovered that the child had drowned. Police said family members allegedly forgot the child was alone in the bathtub, which overflowed, possibly because the drain was blocked. Investigators have not released the baby’s gender or exact age, only saying she was less than a year old.

The baby was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating the death, but no charges have yet been filed.

