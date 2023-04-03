Home World Baby in Turkey returned to mother after earthquake | Info
A baby who was under the rubble for 128 hours after the devastating earthquake in Turkey is reunited with his mother after 54 days.

Izvor: Ministry of Family and Social Policy/Anadolija

Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas, named “Gizem” by health workers, which means “mystery” in Turkish, was rescued in Hatay province 128 hours after two powerful earthquakes struck the south of the country on February 6.

The girl was then transferred to a hospital in the capital, Ankara.

The Minister of Family and Social Services, Derja Janik, handed over the baby to its mother, Jasemin Begdas, in Adana province, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The baby and mother were joined thanks to a DNA test that proved the relationship. The baby’s father and two brothers lost their lives in the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people.

“The baby is truly a miracle. We are amazed by the fact that she survived and did not have any health problems. She is now our child too”said Janik.

(Anatolia)

