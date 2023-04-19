Babymetal will perform for the first time in our country

Babymetal -that is to say Su-metal, Moametal and Momometal, along with his band– should have performed for the first time in Spain in 2019, but the pandemic took away the possibility of seeing them on stage. Now, luckily, there will be an opportunity to see them and surrender to the cause. babymetalera with songs like “Mirror Mirror”, “Metal Kingdom” or the immortal “Gimme Chocolate”. This way they will understand why they have toured the world with artists like Metallica, Korn, Red Hot Chili Peppers o Bring Me The Horizon.