Title: Bacardí’s Architectural Legacy: From Havana to Santiago de Cuba

Bacardí rum, a beloved Cuban distillery, has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Cuba with its iconic buildings. Founded in Santiago de Cuba in 1862, Bacardí quickly rose to become the third most important non-sugar industry in the country by the late 1950s. The company expanded its operations by constructing four new rum factories in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Bacardí owned the Hatuey breweries in Santiago de Cuba, Havana, and Las Villas, solidifying its presence both domestically and internationally.

One of Bacardí’s most celebrated architectural gems is its commercial office in Havana, occupying a magnificent art deco building. Designed by Cuban architect Esteban Rodríguez Castell, in collaboration with architect Rafael Fernández Ruenes and engineer José Menéndez Menéndez, the building was inaugurated in 1930. It became one of Havana’s tallest towers, boasting a bronze bat, the rum firm’s distinctive symbol. Over the years, the building has remained an epitome of Cuban art deco and a true masterpiece of Havana’s architectural skyline.

The Havana office’s design emphasized the beauty of its materials, showcasing marbles and granites imported from Germany, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Belgium, and Hungary. These luxurious elements were incorporated into elegant geometric patterns exhibited on the façade and interior. Noteworthy features include the bat motifs adorning the ironwork and terracotta panels on the main façade, created by American artist Maxfield Parrish.

In 1957, Bacardí’s president, José María Bosch, envisioned another architectural icon, this time for the company’s offices in Santiago de Cuba. Inspired by the rationalist aesthetic of the recently completed Crown Hall in Chicago, Bosch commissioned renowned architect Mies van der Rohe to design the new headquarters.

Mies van der Rohe, a master of modern German architecture and former director of the influential Bauhaus design school, crafted a building that represented his signature style. Known for his emphasis on elemental forms and open, adaptable spaces, Mies van der Rohe’s design for Bacardí’s Santiago de Cuba office showcased a square floor plan with a flat roof featuring a modular structure divided into coffers. The building’s glass walls and minimal use of pillars created a strikingly clean and clear aesthetic, embodying Mies van der Rohe’s design principles.

Although the Santiago de Cuba office was never constructed due to the revolutionary process occurring at the time, it is believed to have served as a model for the design of the acclaimed New National Gallery in Berlin. This particular project marked a turning point in architectural design and its connection to Bacardí’s vision highlights the company’s influence beyond the world of rum.

In addition to the Havana and Santiago de Cuba projects, Mies van der Rohe also designed an office building for Bacardí in Mexico City, which stands today as a Latin American architectural classic.

Bacardí’s commitment to architectural excellence further solidifies its reputation as a cultural and historical icon of Cuba. The company’s legacy lives on through its enduring buildings, capturing the essence of the rum brand’s rich history and influence.

