Back pain, if you too suffer from it you can solve the problem with a cherry stone: it’s free and infallible

Solving back pain with nuts cherries? Now it is possible thanks to this method. Let’s find out together.

With the arrival of summer, cherries begin to be one of the most present fruits, both at the market and in supermarkets. In fact, being suitable for all ages, with the arrival of the high season, everyone goes crazy for them.

It is no coincidence that one of the most heard phrases about this particular juicy fruit is that “one leads to another”. Of course, as with all things, food and it’s not always good not to overdo it, even if fruit is a panacea for our body.

A maximum of twenty cherries should be eaten a day, and as the experts at Humanitas explain, 100 grams of cherries are compared to 63 calories.

So, once you understand the maximum doses, and savoring one of summer’s most loved fruits, what’s left? Of this fruit, only the core. A mistake not to make is to discard it: cherry pits bring many benefits especially for back pain sufferers.

The properties of cherries

These fruits, even if they are quite small, are rich and mineral. Potassium, for example, is essential for keeping blood pressure and heart rate under control. They also have antioxidant properties and also act as anti-inflammatory. Last but not least, they also help those suffering from headaches and insomnia.

In short, there are so many reasons to enjoy cherries but, for those who are not aware of them, their pits are also of fundamental importance. The latter can be used to bring various benefits, the most important one concerns the back.

How to use hazelnuts for back pain.IFood.it

Backache? The nuts take care of it

The benefits of cherries, as has been pointed out above, are many. Just like the pulp, the nuts also play a fundamental role in the well-being of the body. If these are rinsed and left to air dry for five days, they can be used to make a perfect pillow for back pain.

Once dried in the sun, they must be toasted in the oven at 100 degrees for at least fifteen minutes. At this point, they should be slipped into a cushion cover – preferably linen or cotton – and placed on the painful part. In what way, the hazelnuts absorb the heat, releasing a feeling of strong relief. A completely natural method that requires only a little patience in its preparation. Economical and also great for the environment.

