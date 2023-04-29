Back to the Future District Council Back in Time Forty Years (Photo) Lee Ka-chao | University of Hong Kong | SAR Government

Li Jiachao was interviewed on April 24 (photo source: video screenshot of Hong Kong Government Information Office)

[Look at China, April 28, 2023]Chief Executive Li Jiachao announced that the review of the District Council will be released soon, but the results are self-evident. The District Council will follow in the footsteps of the Legislative Council, aiming to return power to the government and move towards “improvement”.

According to Li Jiachao, this time is a “local administrative review”, and it is clear that the focus is on strengthening local administration. It is similar to the statement that the British colonial government launched district councils in the early 1980s. District council elections are very limited and are more incompatible with democracy. irrelevant.

The difference is that Hong Kong Britain was openly deceiving people back then, and the district councils were a channel for people to participate in politics prepared for Hong Kong people to welcome 1997. More and more elected seats were pushed, and further, it was the turn of indirect and direct elections for the Legislative Council to cultivate Political leaders have raised the political level of Hong Kong people, and made up for the fact that Hong Kong people have no right to participate in the negotiation of their own future. On the contrary, the SAR government is much more honest, and the district councils are limited to regional advisory organizations, serving as local support forces for the government’s work to strengthen the government’s ability to mobilize in the region, that is, to support the government and reflect the principle of executive leadership. Therefore, not only will the number of elected seats be greatly reduced compared to the past, it may even return to what it was 40 years ago. Candidates must pass political scrutiny, and the seats are believed to be exclusively reserved for “patriots.”

Before Li Jiachao spoke, John Burns, an emeritus professor of politics and public administration at the University of Hong Kong, wrote an article expressing concern that if district council seats are reserved only for “patriots” to run for election or appoint persons, the government will only hear that it chooses to like Hearing voices does not help to understand the needs and concerns of the public. Doing so will hinder the government from rebuilding trust and acceptance, and it does not meet the requirements of Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, that the district council should serve as a bridge of communication between the government and the public and reflect the real public opinion.

John Bu pointed out that since the new term of the District Council in 2020, there will be a total of 479 district councilors (including 27 appointed), so far 70% of the councilors have not been disqualified, but have resigned, been arrested or left Hong Kong. The implication is that District councils exist in name only, let alone representativeness. However, if the district councils cannot be restored to normal in the future, and only “patriots” can run for election, and the number of elected seats has been greatly reduced, the final district councils, compared with the local councils composed of 94% elected members in the past, reflect public opinion. Of course they are far apart.

The political science professor’s reasoning is clear and easy to understand, and I admire him for still reasoning with his heart today. However, if you read a passage of Li Jiachao’s speech carefully, you know that you cannot use the common sense of political science to understand the government’s thinking and governance. Chief Executive Li said that “some district councilors endanger national security”, “advocate Hong Kong independence” and “oppose the Hong Kong National Security Law”. If it is true, the authorities can enforce the law, so why cancel the election? He said that some councilors “wonderfully interfere with and prevent the administration of the government”, and if this is true, what kind of policy and what kind of government are they referring to? Even local advisory organizations can stop their administration?

He is also worried that “district councils will be hijacked”, but 94% of the members of the district councils are directly elected, which is enough to represent the majority of public opinion. How can they be called hijacking when they control the local councils? If “hijacking” means that the elected person does not follow the election promises and acts arbitrarily after being elected, is it possible? Even if it is possible, other methods can be used to solve it. Is it necessary to uproot the genuine democratically elected system? Or is it called “hijacking” because the mainstream public opinion represented by the MPs does not conform to the government’s wishes? Furthermore, more than half or even most of the members of the future district councils must be reviewed and appointed by the government. It is natural for them to support the government, but the SAR authorities only represent a small number of people (only 26% support it), and the minority opinions originally serve the whole people Why didn’t the authorities regard it as hijacking?

A government, no matter what the reason, is not afraid of a few people hijacking public opinion institutions, but the mainstream opinion of society is full of parliament. What it really fears is nothing but democracy, and it is the people’s perception of the government, policies, and politicians. , perception and criticism. Moreover, because they do not believe that they can gain the approval of the majority of people in society, the fear is further deepened, and therefore the emergence of real representative institutions must be prevented.

When the Legislative Council is “perfected” and becomes uniform across the political spectrum, fully supporting the administration of the SAR, it is a good partner that the authorities have been looking forward to for many years. Is it possible that there will be more and more outspoken critical voices in the “perfected” District Council, making the Legislative Council Do you compare? During the entire review process, public opinion was never publicly consulted, let alone public hearings, public opinion surveys and collections, white papers, green papers and other procedures. This shows how much the authorities respect citizens and how much they value the role of democracy in district councils and local administration up.

In 1982, the British Hong Kong launched district councils. At that time, about half of the seats were official, and half were elected and half were appointed. Candidates did not need to pass political vetting. By 1985, official seats had been abolished, with two-thirds being elected and one-third being appointed. Forty years have passed, let’s look at the district council elections in the new Hong Kong in 2023, how much better will it be than in the previous year?

