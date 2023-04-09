Backlash against “Chinese” peace in a Middle East that is changing its face… and is changing it for the world





WOODPECKER’S PECK Episode 9

Hampered in the maneuver against the judiciary, carried out within the framework of the struggle of the NATO community to eliminate two of the three powers, legislative and judicial, isolated in its bellicosity by the call into question, at the hands of China, of the historic conflicts in the region, the para-fascist regime by Netaniahu and Ben Gvir, practices the usual diversion of the ongoing war against the Palestinians and Syria, and the one announced against Iran.

After the repeated raids on the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site of Islam, in violation of all conventions, with beatings, injuries and arrests of hundreds of unarmed faithful in prayer, the Israeli army has challenged the modest responses practiced by Hamas from Gaza and Lebanon, with a few dozen rockets, essentially harmless

It has struck the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, fields of despair and abandonment, from which it claims rockets were fired, but it has avoided launching missiles on Hezbollah bases, mindful of the two defeats suffered by these volunteer militias in the two invasions of 2000 and 2006. But it razed defenseless Gaza to the ground, again pulverizing residential buildings, hospitals, a school, productive infrastructure and basic services.

This ferocious escalation must not be attributed solely to racist instincts and to the apartheid regime which cannot but be attributed to the regime of Netaniahu and Ben Gvir. It follows a progressive intensification of repressive measures (which see, among other human rights violations, 1000 Palestinians detained for years without trial and without charges. Invasions of Palestinian settlements, particularly in the refugee camp of Jenin and in the city of Nablus, have occurred, causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries, Obviously, the little that, with practically non-existent means, the Palestinians manage to oppose the assaults of one of the most powerful armies in the world, as well as the spontaneous reactions of exasperated and hopeless populations , deserve in Israel, as in our so-called International Community, the qualification of terrorism.

All this happens in the total immunity of the State of Jews alone, as Israel is constitutionally defined, in the face of 7.5 million Palestinians (between citizens of Israel and citizens of nothing), tolerated by the same political West which pours out goods, weapons , the money of its own citizens, however battered, under the warmongering tyranny of Kiev.

“International community” which evidently shares the perspective of the Israeli regime of a monocratic state, that is to say of only the executive power, freed from the other two. In Ukraine this project is being implemented, by us, in France, in the USA, in Israel, they are working on it. It would be the Great Reset. Therefore, full understanding to Netaniahu, Ben Gvir, the occupation army and its paramilitaries of the settlements, if by diversionary aggression against the Palestinians, these forces of the New Order try to divert the Jewish population from its powerful protests against the government.

But certainly the escalation of Netaniahu is also determined by another motive. The decisive diplomatic intervention of China in the Middle East – for a perspective of peace and stabilization – has profoundly altered the hitherto consolidated regional geopolitical balances. To the clear detriment of those who operated the strings, the USA, Israel and, to a lesser extent, the EU, and to the great advantage of those who moved to overcome tensions and conflicts.

The resumption of diplomatic relations between the two great protagonists of the long-standing strategic clash (but passed off as religious), Iran and Saudi Arabia, sanctioned in Beijing thanks to the mediation of Xi Jinping, with annexed agreements for reciprocal economic investments and a common security for the region, changes things in the Middle East, with effects on the whole world geopolitics.

The repercussions are incalculable. They have a beneficial effect on all the conflicts that have been flaring up in the Middle East for years and decades, with these two states, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as protagonists, directly or behind the scenes, which faced each other through militias, armaments and funding. In Syria the aggressors, apart from the US-Kurdish bombing and occupation of the North East and the Turkish-protected jihadists in Idlib, are the terrorist gangs trained and armed by the US and financed by the Saudis and the Emirates. In Yemen the Saudis and Abu Dhabi, guided by radar and US intelligence, have been bombing for 8 years (300,000 dead, almost all civilians, unspeakable destruction, cholera and hunger) and Tehran supports the Houthi liberation struggle. In Lebanon, the Saudis act through intermediary Muslim and Christian factions to control the country, already a safe in the region, and eliminate from the scene the only real national defense force, the Hezbollah, which also has to deal with Israel.

Prepared by the openings to Assad’s Syria, the pivot of all Middle Eastern conflict, by Egypt, Oman, the Arab League, and now also the Emirates, the resumption of normal relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a great merit of China (which, as for Ukraine and, more generally, with the Silk Road, moves along the axis of multipolarity and coexistence, changes the cards on the table, subtracting those decisive for the “chaos strategy” from the USA, the United Kingdom, the EU .

It could be a positive reshaping of the fate of the peoples of this region and their mutual relationships. Netaniahu, with his weapon of distraction of mass, which joins that of destruction practiced for 70 years on Palestinians and neighboring Arab peoples to ensure the domination of imperialism, it is against this perspective that he unleashed his provocations against the Palestinians, Syria and Iran.