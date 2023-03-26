Do you know what you can bring into the house from shoes?

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Taking off your shoes when entering someone’s home is a matter of basic culture and personal hygiene. However, it happens that some people do not practice this and bring a small million bacteria into their house or someone else’s house together with their shoes, which they know can be very harmful to humans.

One of them is the bacterium “Clostridium difficile”, which, according to research by scientists from the University of Houston, is found on 40 percent of shoes. It is extremely resistant to antibiotics and can cause life-threatening inflammation of the colon. Milder symptoms of infection caused by this bacteria are diarrhea for three or more days, mild cramps and painful abdominal tenderness

When we walk outside, we can step on anything and everything, from animal excrement, through various chemicals, to dirt and garbage, as well as bacteria. That way we pick them up and bring them into the house. Experts and doctors say that harmful bacteria live on shoes for days, even weeks, while some they tested were positive for Escherichia coli bacteria.and “Klebsiella pneumoniae”, which causes pneumonia.



Therefore, don’t be afraid to take off your shoes before entering the house, even if it’s in a hurry. In this way, you will reduce the possibility of getting infected by the bacteria mentioned above and earning one of the infections.

(WORLD)