Bad experiences of seasonal workers in Croatia | Info

Kruno Štajcar worked in the same kitchen as a girl from Serbia who was harassed at her seasonal job in Croatia.

Kruno Štajcar lived in Glina, which was hit by a devastating earthquake a year earlier. Wanting to improve his financial situation after the pandemic, he went to the first season in his fifty years of life. He has been cooking professionally for more than ten years, so he applied to several places where he applied for a job as a chef.

He spoke on the phone with the owner of the bar, Aleksandra Dadić, they agreed on the conditions and the start of work without any problems, and he came twice in person to familiarize himself with the space where he would work. However, he soon regretted his decision to start working in that very restaurant.

“I am 190 centimeters tall and weigh 120 kilograms, Aleksandra entered the kitchen and clumsily grabbed my chest. The guests saw it several times. She openly asked me, “Is my butt big?”, I didn’t know what to answer,” claims Kruno. Crowds in the restaurant were not frequent, so together with the owner he tried to come up with a new strategy to attract people. Kruno prepared two to three types of dishes which, he says, sold well, while in the evening he would prepare dishes to order.He suggested roasting lambs to improve sales, a plan they began to implement until Alexandra’s husband Marino came off the boat and stopped the process.

According to the chef, arguments between the couple happened almost every day, and the staff was blamed for the empty terrace.

“Although I have been doing this business for more than ten years, they convinced me that I don’t know how to cook. If they weren’t fighting with each other, they’d be attacking one of us. The guests often listened to our arguments and arguments, I remember one time when Aleksandra screamed and repeated “What do you think I’m a stupid blonde that you can fuck?!”, and that was because of the soup she didn’t make. Half an hour later she would act as if we are best friends and she completely ignored the argument, those mood swings were crazy,” Kruno recalls.

I threatened to leave several times, and I would have already packed if boss Marino asked me to stay with comforting words that he would calm Aleksandra down. After returning from the ship, other problems began. According to the chef, he often sent him to the room to get the woman and a fight would break out, he asked to lower the standards, which made the portions look bad, and he was known to lie to the guests that the cash register was broken so he wouldn’t have to give them the bill.

In such circumstances, Kruno stayed for a little more than a month when he finally quit his job and moved to a tavern in Punta, where he finished the season. For the previous bosses, it is nice to say that they paid him fairly as agreed. A former colleague sent him our previous article and told him that he was apparently one of the first victims of the married couple who run the La Marinera Tavern. Due to the traumatic experience, he has not yet gathered the courage to go again for the season and now works in the kitchen of a hotel in Sisak.

