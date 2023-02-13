I perfectly remember the first time I heard Bad Gyal. At the beginning of 2016, in a kitchen between jug vats, a colleague told me that the aunt who did their nails was going to do them next week for a girl, a couple of years younger than us, for her second video clip. “Listen!”. She took out her mobile and played a WhatsApp audio. “T’ho I swear, he’s going to blow it up. Then all the modern ones will get on the bandwagon.” I short-circuited, I became obsessed, I’ve never heard anything like it. Facts on the table, seven years later, the shawty reported on his first sold out in the Palau Sant Jordi.

This past February 11, 2023, the pussy that mana took the stage to put an army of gals and gays move your ass like there’s no tomorrow. A party to demand to live our jouissance in its entirety, without asking for forgiveness. What in 2019 was announced as the end of the tour of Bad Gyal Soundsystem, it became the beginning of a new era. New scenery, new dancers, a handful of unpublished songs, a lot of fire and a level of cardio that few are up to.

if you know how to do one thing Bad Gyal for years, is playing in favor of their fans. There was no other way to get out than by reporting to your area. It was start and not stop: “Slim Thick”, “Pussy”, “Su payita”, “Gasto”. Dressed in a set of mesh black with rhinestones and fur boots to match, the Catalan offered us more than thirty songs –in which there was no lack of the recently released “pimp”, nor his collaboration with Quevedo– in an hour and a half of show. Of the few times that she addressed the public, she made it clear “We’re going to throw a party, I’m better at talking”. The hits didn’t stop, because he only has hits. The only troublesome moment? Play Kafu Banton’s audio during “Sugarplum”. But she forgives him quickly. After “Learning from sex”he raised the flashes of the enclosure and announced his new era: “The Jewel”. Clear and Catalan: a new album, from which he advanced to a song with Nicki Nicole.

At one point, one might have thought that the show was becoming monotonous, but the dedication of the public was absolute. Each song was like attending mass. what“Debt”? Our anthem. what”Flow 2000”? The mantra by which we abide. “Santa Maria”? To the only one who is prayed to. But what might have been the most emotional moment playing at home fell short, singing just thirty seconds of “I’m still the same”.

And when we thought we had seen it all, and it was time to pick up, the aunt brought out her second look of the night. With “I’ll take it” It seemed to set the track on fire. Through the screens, strictly vertical – how could we do it differently in 2023? – you could see her smile, looking at Sant Jordi with the certainty that what was happening was not by chance, but rather the result of years of work and effort. Little remains of the Alba who walked around the stage with a cuba and a joint in hand. now of your Covered does not get a bluntbut one gloss. It’s a star ready to take the mainstream. The final fireworks was a party that has rarely taken place in this venue. the tandem “Alocao” + “Fever” He proclaimed her as a diva, a star, the mistress and lady of the party in this city. Little more was left to say, if she is the most handle from Spain, that is, period.