Bad Gyal, Tokischa, and Young Miko raise the temperature of “Chulo”

The surprise is served after the unexpected union of Bad Gyal, icon of the Spanish urban scene, with the explicit Tokischa and the emerging trapper Young Miko. The result is what it is: an empowering summer anthem in favor of self-expression y the sensuality of women. The key is the authenticity that identifies the female trio in a song that serves us bold letters through a infectious rhythmfulfilling the word to celebrate the originality while breaking social norms.

The collaboration shows us once again the cultural diversity that identifies the Latin music industry, capable of expanding its influence on a global scale. The proof is the grain of sand that each one puts by including their own cultural backgrounds and perspectives that transcend borders, connecting with the public on another level. “Both Tokischa and Young Miko have known how to give the song another approach, transforming it into a perfect continuation of the original and moving it away from a remix to use,” said Bad Gyal.

The music video clip shows a girls’ night out in Barcelona, ​​full of fun, and has been directed by Artasans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

