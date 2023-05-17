Bad weather, 200 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Emilia-Romagna

Over the course of 24 hours, up to 200 millimeters of rain fell over Emilia-Romagna, with maximum intensities in the area between Monghidoro, Civitella di Romagna and Castrocaro Terme. “The peculiarity of the event, which has been classified as extreme based on data from the last 20 years, is that it is continuing in the same area already hit two weeks ago,” Paola Salvati, of the Research Institute for Hydrogeological Protection of the National Research Council. “It means that the land was already saturated and therefore could not absorb the excess water, which by flowing to the surface aggravated the floods of all rivers”.

The cause of this extreme event must be sought in a trapped cyclone: ​​”a stalemate has arisen”, observes Marina Baldi, climatologist at the Institute for Bioeconomy of the National Research Council: “because there are two areas of strong pressure over North Atlantic and Eastern Europe, which keep the cyclone locked over central Italy”. The researcher adds that it is a phenomenon that can happen, but it is very unusual, especially in the month of May, and is particularly intense: “Its extraordinary intensity – adds Baldi – is due to the fact that the cyclone is sucking in very humid air from tropical areas”.

The bad weather extends up to the Marches, testifying to its exceptional character also from the point of view of the spatial extension. In fact, the rains are concentrated in Emilia-Romagna, but violent events such as tornadoes can also be counted along the Tyrrhenian coast: this morning, around 9.00 Italian time, one was reported in Pomigliano d’Arco, in Campania, as registers the European Severe Weather Database (ESWD).

The cyclone, born on the coasts of North Africa, sailed up our peninsula from the south, starting from Sicily and reaching the centre-north. Here, the moisture-rich air collided with the Apennines, dumping large quantities of rain constantly in the same areas. This situation was further aggravated by the fact that the cyclone practically stopped over Emilia-Romagna, and that the strong winds on the coast with very rough seas hindered the flow of water from the Apennines towards the Adriatic.

“Unfortunately, the affected areas are characterized by a high predisposition to hydrogeological instability – adds Salvati – and being already subjected to severe stress, they have favored widespread landslides”.

According to Salvati, we are moving towards a coexistence with extreme events linked to water: on the one hand, prolonged droughts and on the other, floods. “We have to be ready: greater awareness of the risks is needed right from school, a bit like one does for earthquake risk. For example – says Salvati again – when you buy a house, no one ever inquires about the dangers of the area from the point of from a hydrogeological point of view, no one asks this type of question, but knowledge is essential. Very often – adds the geologist – the data on the victims tell us that the person was taken by surprise, he did not understand the seriousness of the risk”.

