Bad weather from North to South, alert and schools closed – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia

0
Bad weather from North to South, alert and schools closed breaking latest news – Italian AgencyBad weather in Italy: two deaths in Tuscany, rivers and streams overflow, hospitals flooded | A missing person in Veneto TGCOMLive bad weather in Tuscany: orange and yellow alert, updates THE NATIONBad weather in the Center and North: one dead in Prato, one missing in Veneto. VIDEO Sky Tg24 View full coverage on Google News
See also Conspiring for regional development and jointly writing a new chapter of cooperation - RCEP releases huge dividends in the first year after it came into force