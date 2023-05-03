Bad weather in Imola (Bologna), Sillaro stream breaks its banks: families evacuated

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flooding in the Ravenna and Bologna areas



Due to bad weather in Emilia Romagna several streams broke their banks. In the Sillaro area, on the border between Imola (Bologna) and Lombard mass (Ravenna), the families who live within a radius of three kilometers have been evacuated. This is what the mayor of Massa Lombarda announced, Daniel Bassi. In addition to firefighters, carabinieri and local police are also on site.

Numerous reports arrived for landslides, with several roads closed, but also of citizens and isolated cars. “What is taking place in the Bologna area – explains the Region – is a significant event, with rain that has been falling continuously for 24 hours; moreover, a persistence of rainfall is expected in the central-eastern sector of the region, which could create further increases in hydrometric levels from upstream on basins already affected by floods”.

All the water courses in the area are above hydrographic level 3. Municipalities are evaluating orders for the closure of schools in correspondence with closed roads or near embankments. As regards the hydrographic network of the Reno, there have been some floods of the Idice, in the municipality of Castenaso, where a family has been evacuated; Thirty people were also evacuated as a precaution in the municipality of San Lazzaro due to the levels reached by the Savena.

Also in the Bologna area, a landslide occurred in Casalfiumanese: some people were isolated and will be transferred to accommodation facilities. In Ozzano dell’Emilia the Quaderna torrent has come out and in Bologna the Ravone has overflowed in via del Chiu and via Saffi. A report of a landslide has arrived from Borgo Tossignano: a family with a fragile person has been displaced.

