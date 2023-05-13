Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and showers are coming

by palermolive.it – ​​9 seconds ago

It’s still the spring crisis over most of Italy. Bad weather does not leave the peninsula, especially the central-north, ready to move to Sicily as well. In fact, rainy days await us, with a drop in temperatures, and strong gusts…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and downpours are arriving appeared 9 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».