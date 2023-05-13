Home » Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and showers are coming
World

Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and showers are coming

by admin
Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and showers are coming

by palermolive.it – ​​9 seconds ago

It’s still the spring crisis over most of Italy. Bad weather does not leave the peninsula, especially the central-north, ready to move to Sicily as well. In fact, rainy days await us, with a drop in temperatures, and strong gusts…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and downpours are arriving appeared 9 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  «China will not clash with the West to help Putin»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Ljuba Perućica arranges the cottage | Entertainment

the most expensive players of the Super League...

Cagliari-Palermo, last minute absence. Ranieri loses a starter

“ARF Comics Festival”: for those who love, read,...

Udinese Market | Eyes on Scotland: Like Ryan...

Dolph Lundgren has revealed that he is suffering...

CSA Steaua is at risk of relegation

Darija Kisić about the boy who committed the...

GFK Sloven (Ruma) – Železničar (Inđija) (Saturday, May...

The arrival of Zelensky in Rome, the handshake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy