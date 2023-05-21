Home » Bad weather in Reggio, the prosecutor opens an investigation into the death of the lawyer Giovanni Pellicanò
Bad weather in Reggio, the prosecutor opens an investigation into the death of the lawyer Giovanni Pellicanò

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Reggio Calabria has launched an investigation to ascertain any liability for the death of Giovanni Pellicanò, the 57-year-old lawyer who died because he was overwhelmed by a tree uprooted by strong gusts of wind that hit the city area. The crime hypothesis which the Public Prosecutor, Giovanni Bombardieri, and his deputy Marco De Pasquale are investigating is that of manslaughter. The investigations were delegated to the State Police. In the meantime, the inconveniences continue in Reggio due to the bad weather. The Municipality has ordered the temporary evacuation of some homes and a ban on transit in some streets of the Gallina district, on the southern outskirts of the city. A note from the Municipality speaks of “a dangerous condition verified by the institution’s technicians due to a damaged crane and therefore at risk of collapse”.

