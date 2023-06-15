Bad weather in Sicily, it’s still yellow alert: the weather forecast

by palermolive.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Still bad weather in Sicily, despite the calendar marking exactly the middle of June. The Regional Civil Protection has issued the notice n. 25495 for the weather-hydrogeological and hydraulic risk, valid from 4.00 pm yesterday until…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bad weather in Sicily, there is still a yellow alert: the weather forecast appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.