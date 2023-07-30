Bad weather in South Tyrol: the Rio Furcia overflows in Valdaora

Bad weather continues to hit some areas of Northern Italy. In the night between Saturday 29 July and Sunday 30, violent storms accompanied by strong gusts of wind hit various areas of South Tyrol. Numerous interventions by the Fire Brigade. Fortunately, no injuries or missing are reported. Damage especially in the Val Pusteria area.

In a video published on the Twitter profile of the Provincial Union of Volunteer Fire Brigades of South Tyrol, the impact of the bad weather can be seen: in the Casies and Valdaora area, the torrents swollen by the water falling from the sky have destroyed and also dragged away some wooden bridges.

Violent storm in Alto Agige, the torrent overwhelms and destroys a bridge

Just the Rio Furcia has demolished some bridges and the fraction of Sorafurcia has remained partially isolated. In Colfosco a landslide hit cars on the parking lot at the base of the Tridentina via ferrata path. Also in Parcines, Verdins and Scena various interventions were carried out by the fire brigade due to landslides and floods. A series of inspections are underway in the areas affected by bad weather.

Dolomites, landslide on car at Passo Gardena

A landslide hit four cars, fortunately empty, at Passo Gardena. The detachment of the masses of mud and stones occurred on the Val Badia side of the pass, towards Corvara. Firefighters are clearing the area. At the moment, no injuries have been reported.

