Bad weather in Tuscany, interruption on the Siena-Empoli railway

Siena, 3 June 2023 – Train circulation suspended on the Siena-Empoli railway line, in the stretch between Siena and Castellina in Chianti for damage caused by bad weather in the afternoon.

Rfi technicians are working on the line, while the railway offer is being rescheduled for passengers.

According to what is learned, the Tuscany region he asked Tuscan bus lines (At) to accept on board its coaches from Siena to Florence passengers with Trenitalia ticket. At, the sole regional manager of local public road transport, accepted the request. A strong perturbation hit the Sienese area coming from the Arezzo area.