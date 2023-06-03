Bad weather in Tuscany, new yellow alert throughout the region: heavy storms and hail

Florence, 3 June 2023 – The phase of bad weather in Tuscany. The Operations Room of the Civil Protection has issued a new yellow weather alert throughout the region for Sunday 4 June. Expected heavy thunderstorms, hail and also risk dude.

The areas most at risk

For Sunday 4 June the Operations Room of the Regional Civil Protection foresees rains and thunderstorms already from the morning on the southern areas (Archipelago and Grosseto area) gradually extending to the rest of the region throughout the day.

In the evening possible attenuation of the phenomena in the interior and probable resurgence of thunderstorms in the archipelago and coastal areas. Both today and tomorrow, thunderstorms may be locally strong and accompanied by strong gusts of wind and hail.

The new weather alert for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk of the minor network and for thunderstorms is valid until midnight on Sunday 4th June.

Tuscany hit by bad weather for days

For days now the whole region has been hit by violent and sudden rainfall. In recent days heavy downpours and consequent flooding have particularly affected the territory of Empoli, especially between Montelupo Fiorentino and Montespertoli. Yesterday, Saturday 2 June, a violent bomb of water mixed with hail fell in the hilly area of Pontassievein Mugelloa Fiesole, Bathroom in Ripoli e Sixth Florentine.