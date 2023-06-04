Bad weather, more storms: inconvenience and flooding from Marche, Tuscany to Emilia-Romagna

Several areas of Italy continue to deal with heavy rains and, in some cases, hailstorms. An intense storm has created apprehension in Forlì, in some neighborhoods already battered by the flood. Heavy thunderstorms also over Bologna and its province. Flooding in Arezzo and Siena. Water bombs on Fabriano (Ancona) and in the Pesaro hinterland. Cloudbursts in the Reggio area and on the Sannio. In some sections, problems in the movement of trains Your browser does not support HTML5

Bad weather continues to scourge various areas of Italy, especially in the north and centre. A strong storm has created apprehension in Forlì, in some neighborhoods already battered by the flood. Heavy thunderstorms also over Bologna and its province. Flooding in Arezzo and Siena. Water booms on Fabriano (Ancona) and in the Pesaro hinterland. Cloudbursts in the Reggio area and on the Sannio. In some stretches, problems in the movement of trains (THE SPECIAL ON THE FLOODS IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA).

Severe thunderstorm in Forlì, interventions also in the Bologna area In Forlì, shortly after 6 pm, heavy rain fell over most of the city, fortunately for a short time. The strong storm has created apprehension especially in some neighborhoods already battered by the flood. On various roads, at Romiti and San Benedetto in particular, torrents of water formed in a few minutes. The sewer system in those areas caused them, still clogged by the mud that had congealed in recent days and therefore unable to receive and discharge the rain that had fallen. In other cases, the layer of dried mud present on the streets and in the courtyards of the houses, which has become waterproof, has always caused inconvenience: in this way, small lakes a couple of tens of centimeters deep have formed. The heavy storms affected various areas of the Apennines, including Bologna and its province: the command of the fire brigade has announced that it has completed about twenty interventions for the damage caused by the water and the unsafe trees. Yellow alert for thunderstorms throughout Emilia-Romagna until Sunday evening.





See also 90 seconds to midnight, scientists warn: 'Never so close to nuclear catastrophe' Flooding in Arezzo In the early afternoon, a strong storm hit Arezzo, causing flooding in the city with several calls to the fire brigade. The via Arno underpass was temporarily closed, with traffic slowed down for a long time due to heavy rainfall. Hardships also in the Tiber Valley, where it was the hail that aroused the greatest concern. Flooding has also been recorded in this part of the province. A yellow code civil protection weather warning has been issued throughout Tuscany for thunderstorms until Sunday.





Water bomb in Fabriano A new water bomb, the second in ten days, hit Fabriano (Ancona). Difficult traffic, rail and road. Replacement buses have also been activated along the Ancona-Fabriano-Rome line due to a landslide in Umbria, between Terni and Giuncano. The regional trains that connect the three regions of central Italy have made a reduced route. “An impressive amount of water fell in a very short time. At the moment, there are no displaced people and fortunately there are no injuries to people. We urge you to be extremely cautious, not to stay in the basement floors, not to travel unless strictly necessary”, was the appeal of the mayor Daniela Ghergo. In Fabriano some areas of the city and hamlets were flooded, such as Attiggio, Argignano and in the locality of Case Tiberi, near the Rocchetta Bassa area. It was necessary, on the provincial road 15, to put the one-way alternating with traffic light system. Many calls to the fire brigade and all the forces of order to report flooding of garages and trees and branches fallen on the street. Water mixed on the ground spilled along the road in via Serraloggia and in via Fratelli Latini. The watercourses are being monitored, but at the moment there do not seem to be situations of particular danger. The regional civil protection has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, in force until Sunday evening. Only then will it be possible to make an assessment of the damage.





In the two photos above, the damage in the municipality of Baiso, in the Reggio area. In those below, Fabriano (Ancona) – ©Ansa

Water bomb in the Pesaro area A water bomb also fell in the Pesaro hinterland in the afternoon, in particular in Cantiano (Pesaro Urbino), a municipality already heavily affected by the flood of 15 September 2022. A new landslide blocked the new Flaminia SS3, which connects Cagli to They sing. It had already descended on 15 September, blocking traffic, and today, due to bad weather, the earth slipped down again, blocking the road and isolating Cantiano for a few hours. The old Flaminia is also closed and for this reason it was necessary for Anas to hurry up to remove the earth in the hope that the bad weather will not continue. In the meantime, the only way to reach Cantiano is the Passo della Scheggia, after the Passo della Contessa was closed for months for renovations. See also Here is the EU army: immediately 5000 units, common intelligence and a space shield





Thunderstorms in the Reggio area and Sannio A particularly intense storm, around 3 pm, also hit the municipality of Baiso, in the Reggio area: the heavy rain caused a tree to collapse on some cars parked in Roteglia – no one was injured – and serious inconvenience to circulation on the Regional Road 486 and on the Provincial Road 19. Among the places most affected by rainfall Ponte Secchia. The intensity of the rains that fell on some fields sown upstream of the Provincial Road 19 caused the ditch that runs alongside the cart track that divides two farms to become clogged with earth, transforming the cart track itself into a sort of bed for a small stream of water and mud that ended up invading the provincial road downstream, inevitably clogging the grates. Meanwhile, even today the Sannio was affected by a violent storm and, in some areas such as the Telesina Valley, by a copious hailstorm. And it is precisely the latter that arouses greater concern in the local agricultural world, characterized by the massive presence of vineyards.





Suspension of trains on the Siena-Empoli railway line As well as between Terni and Giuncano, train circulation is suspended on the Siena-Empoli railway line, in the section between Siena and Castellina in Chianti, due to the damage caused by bad weather in the afternoon. A strong perturbation hit the Sienese area, coming from the Arezzo area. Bad weather caused a violent storm in Siena, where there were flooded roads in the city and considerable traffic disruption. In the suburbs there have been flooding of some industrial warehouses. Furthermore, on the Autopalio, the Badesse junction along the Siena-Florence was closed due to the flooding of the underpass. Problems also along the Siena-Grosseto with severe traffic delays near the junction for Rosia again due to flooding. See also Cycling, Gp Wallonia: Van der Poel shot in front of Girmay





It won’t be a sunny weekend that awaits us. Both Saturday and Sunday many territories in Northern Italy will be wet with rain, which will then also begin to descend down the Peninsula. Here’s what forecast for Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June

THE FORECAST FOR SATURDAY JUNE 3rd – Blood pressure still low e day immediately unstable in Northern Italy. In the afternoon, increasingly widespread thunderstorms are also expected in the areas of the Apennines. On some territories of 12 Regions has been proclaimed yellow alert for storm risk: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Umbria. In the photo, the rainfall map of iLMeteo.it

THE FORECAST FOR NORTHERN ITALY – From the morning the rain will therefore fall on the regions of Northern Italy. Starting in the afternoon, the rainfall will focus mainly on the alpine and pre-alpine sectors, on theWestern Emilia It is on Northwestespecially in Piedmont. Large clearings are expected elsewhere. In Milan temperatures between 17 and 27°C, in Turin between 16 and 26°C

