Bad weather, new red alert from the Civil Protection in Emilia-Romagna

Ansa

The Civil Protection has launched a new red alert notice in Emilia-Romagna. The level of attention will start from the early hours of Sunday due to the risk of rain and thunderstorms. In fact, a large depression area between France and Sardinia characterizes the conditions in the Mediterranean area, triggering a flow of hot-humid south-western currents rising from North Africa towards the Balkans, causing an initial worsening of the weather conditions over part of Italy. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

