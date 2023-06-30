Florence, 29 June 2023 – New weather forecast. After the sun and heat of these days, the Tuscany back to being affected by severe weather.

The civil protection operations room has issued aorange alert per severe storms and hydrogeological risk. The weather forecast had announced it, and the confirmation has just arrived from the Telegram channel of the Tuscan Governor Eugenio Giani. High alert therefore at violent disturbances that will affect our area.

The orange code, Giani announces, was issued “from our operations room” and concerns “all of Tuscany due to hydrogeological risk and strong storms from 12 on Friday 30 at 8 on Saturday 1 July. Let’s pay the utmost attention!” But the yellow alert will go off as early as 6, which will turn orange from noon.

Expected scattered precipitation mainly downpours or thunderstorms, even of strong intensity. The phenomena will be of a more isolated nature until the morning and will become more widespread from 12. Cumulative peaks difficult to locate, generally high, but locally also very high.

The Municipality of Leghorn has ordered the closure of city parks and cemeteries, from 12 noon tomorrow 30 June to 8 a.m. on Saturday 1 July. The schools, on the other hand, will be open. Students and school staff, still busy with lessons and exams, the Municipality explains, are however advised to scrupulously observe the following advice and precautions recommended by the Civil Protection to the entire population.

A chickpeas flour pie stop to outdoor events, closed schools and recreational institutions of all levels with the exception of high schools (to allow for high school exams). Parks closed, obligation to close tents, umbrellas, precarious structures.

On the Island of Elba, schools of all levels closed a Campo in Elba and Portoferraio.

A Massa schools, public parks, cemeteries and markets will be closed on Friday. The Albiano Magra (Aulla) torchlight procession has been postponed to 7 July. Schools closed in Licciana Nardi.

Ad Arezzo due to the intensity of the rainfall forecast for the next few hours and considering the proximity of the “Acropoli” municipal school in Via Beato Angelico to the Castro stream, as well as the lower position with respect to the embankment, an urgent ordinance was signed which provides the closure of the entire school complex for Friday 30 June.

Kindergartens closed a They lackschools of all levels closed a Pitigliano e Sorano (Grosseto), also high school. In Marina di Grosseto the inauguration of the dog beach has been cancelled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

