Bad weather, red alert in Emilia Romagna: at least 900 evacuated. The Wise overflows. DIRECT
Bad weather, red alert in Emilia Romagna: at least 900 evacuated. The Wise overflows. DIRECT

In Modena bridges closed during the night, schools open

In Modena, with the red alert for hydraulic criticality issued by the regional agency for territorial security and civil protection which continues on Wednesday 17 May, the bridges over the Secchia (bridge Alto and Uccellino bridge, between Modena and Soliera), while the bridge in via Curtatona over the Tiepido stream was already closed in the afternoon. The schools in the capital remain open, but in view of the increase in the intensity of the ongoing phenomenon, with precipitation also expected for the whole day of Wednesday, the utmost attention is recommended in travel, avoiding those that are not strictly necessary.
given the conceivable inconvenience in the city and provincial road system.

