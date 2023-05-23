Home » Bad weather, red and orange alert again: six regions at risk for tomorrow
The perturbations in Italy do not stop and the red and orange alert is triggered for six regions for tomorrow

The perturbations do not stop in these hours in Italy and there is no good news for tomorrow as well. After a few hours of respite in fact for tomorrow the forecasts are anything but good, with a new perturbation ready to hit our peninsula. In fact, several thunderstorms are expected, especially in the northern regions, with lots of rain and a significant drop in temperatures.

All this has led the Civil Protection to evaluate the various conditions and, as stated on the official website, for tomorrow there will be a red and orange weather alert for hydraulic, hydrogeological and storm risks for six regions. In addition to Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Lazio, Lombardy, Umbria and Tuscany are also on alert.

As can be seen from these warnings, the greatest risk is in central Italy, where various thunderstorm phenomena are expected, especially in the afternoon. What is worrying, however, is the situation in Emilia-Romagna, where mud continues to be removed from the streets and houses.

