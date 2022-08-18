Home World Bad weather, three dead and twelve injured in Corsica: a 23-year-old Italian in critical condition. Wind at over 220 kilometers per hour. A witness: “It’s the apocalypse”
Bad weather, three dead and twelve injured in Corsica: a 23-year-old Italian in critical condition. Wind at over 220 kilometers per hour. A witness: "It's the apocalypse"

Bad weather, three dead and twelve injured in Corsica: a 23-year-old Italian in critical condition. Wind at over 220 kilometers per hour. A witness: “It’s the apocalypse”

Three people, including a teenager, died along the Corsican coast and two others were seriously injured in a violent storm that struck rests. Hail, heavy rain and measured winds peaking at 224 km per hour (140 mph) swept the French island. “There was no warning, no one expected it,” said Yolhan Niveau, 24, a photographer from Brittany who is staying at a campsite near San-Nicolao in the north-east. He said the storm “ripped through the area,” uprooting trees and damaging mobile homes. It raged because, across France – which has been hit by heatwaves and severe drought – many areas have seen more rain in hours than in the past few months combined.

In southern Corsica, a 13-year-old girl died from a fallen tree and a 72-year-old woman was killed after her car was hit by a part of a torn roof from a shed. The third victim is a 46-year-old Frenchman who died in the event of a tree that overwhelmed the bungalow of the campsite in which he was staying. In the same place, a 23-year-old Italian woman was injured and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Meteorologist Meteo France said the island was hit by “violent thunderstorms with strong tornado-like gusts that caused significant damage.” Meteo France said yesterday that the exact location of the storms was difficult to predict. He had not warned in advance that there would be such a strong one in Corsica and issued an alert with “immediate effect” in the morning as strong winds were already hitting the island. Meteo France subsequently lifted the severe storm warning, indicating that the worst was now over for the island, where 45,000 families were left without electricity. The network operator Enedis specified that about a thousand families are still without electricity after a storm hit the departments of the southern Loire and Ain. On Wednesday evening in Marseille, the streets were flooded and streams ran down the steps of the port city, as videos shared on social media showed.

