Bad weather: water bomb in the Macerata area, “go up to the upper floors”

(ANSA) – MACERATA, JUNE 05 – In the last few hours, bad weather has hit the Macerata area in particular, after having targeted the hinterland of Ancona and the Fano area in the province of Pesaro Urbino. In the late afternoon a real water bomb that lasted almost three hours caused flooding of streets, garages and basements but also the fall of trees. Flooded roads and garages, landslides, fallen trees, inconvenience especially in Macerata, Pollenza and Tolentino. Particularly critical situation in the hamlets of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta where there are some people evacuated from the lower floors of the buildings and made to go up to the higher ones, after the flooding of the Fosso Narducci, with flooded streets and premises, blocked roads. In some cases the water has passed the rooms on the ground floor, reaching the first floor.
“It is forbidden to go down to the underground garages/cellars and it is recommended to go up to the first floors”. This is the recommendation made in the evening by the Municipality of Macerata to the citizens of the hamlets of Villa Potenza and Sforzacosta following the water bomb that hit several towns in the province. The water from the overflowing Fosso flooded the public gardens and some courtyards of houses in Sforzacosta. “The recommendation – writes the Municipality – is also valid for all citizens residing near canals or ditches until further instructions”.
In a previous post, also in the evening, the administration had warned citizens of the critical situation: “due to the anomalous rainfall in the city, at the moment there are several arterial roads blocked. It is advisable to use the car and get out at home only in strictly necessary cases”. The Municipality that opened the Municipal Operations Center. Meanwhile, there are dozens of interventions by the firefighters. The road that connects Casette Verdini to Pollenza station is also flooded. (HANDLE).

