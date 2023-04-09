The Civil Protection Department has issued a new notice of adverse weather conditions evaluating for tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, Easter, with a yellow weather alert over many regions of central and southern Italy.

It will be one Easter under the banner of bad weather what will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, especially in the Center-South. For this reason, the Civil Protection has issued a bulletin of yellow weather alert on the regions most at risk temporal and violent climatic phenomena.

It’s about Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Puglia e Sicily, to which is added the Lazio on which a yellow weather alert was issued for hydrogeological risk, as communicated on Official site of the Civil Protection.

Bad weather, yellow weather alert tomorrow: regions at risk

According to bulletin of Civil Protection, the regional sectors affected by the weather alert tomorrow, Easter Sunday are as follows:

Ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk (yellow alert):

Ordinary criticality due to thunderstorm risk (yellow alert):

Abruzzo: breaking latest news Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tordino Vomano Basins; Basilicata: Bus-B, Bus-E2, Bus-A2, Bus-E1, Bus-A1, Bus-D, Bus-C; Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope; Molise: Coastal road; Puglia: Basso Fortore, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Gargano and Tremiti, Basso Ofanto, Sub-Apennine Dauno, Central Adriatic Puglia, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Puglia Bradanica, Salento; Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Eastern, Ionian side. Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk (yellow alert):

Weather, the forecast for tomorrow 9 April

According to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, it will be mostly sunny in the regions of Nordbut rains are expected especially on those of the half e lower Adriatic and, more generally in the South. Showers will also affect the Tuscany and the Triveneto. Temperatures still down at least until April 12th.