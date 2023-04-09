Home World Bad weather, yellow weather alert for thunderstorms tomorrow 9 April: regions at risk
World

by admin
The Civil Protection Department has issued a new notice of adverse weather conditions evaluating for tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, Easter, with a yellow weather alert over many regions of central and southern Italy.

It will be one Easter under the banner of bad weather what will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, especially in the Center-South. For this reason, the Civil Protection has issued a bulletin of yellow weather alert on the regions most at risk temporal and violent climatic phenomena.

It’s about Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Puglia e Sicily, to which is added the Lazio on which a yellow weather alert was issued for hydrogeological risk, as communicated on Official site of the Civil Protection.

According to bulletin of Civil Protection, the regional sectors affected by the weather alert tomorrow, Easter Sunday are as follows:

  • Ordinary criticality due to hydraulic risk (yellow alert):
    Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope.
  • Ordinary criticality due to thunderstorm risk (yellow alert):
    Abruzzo: breaking latest news Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tordino Vomano Basins;
    Basilicata: Bus-B, Bus-E2, Bus-A2, Bus-E1, Bus-A1, Bus-D, Bus-C;
    Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope;
    Molise: Coastal road;
    Puglia: Basso Fortore, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Gargano and Tremiti, Basso Ofanto, Sub-Apennine Dauno, Central Adriatic Puglia, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Puglia Bradanica, Salento;
    Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Eastern, Ionian side.
  • Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk (yellow alert):
    Abruzzo: breaking latest news Basin, Lower Sangro Basin, Tordino Vomano Basins;
    Calabria: Southern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Central-Southern Jonic Slope, Northern Ionian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope;
    Lazio: Aniene, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin;
    Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro;
    Puglia: Basso Fortore, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Gargano and Tremiti, Basso Ofanto, Sub-Apennine Dauno, Central Adriatic Puglia, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Puglia Bradanica, Salento;
    Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian Islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Eastern, Ionian side.
Weather, the forecast for tomorrow 9 April

According to the weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 9 April, it will be mostly sunny in the regions of Nordbut rains are expected especially on those of the half e lower Adriatic and, more generally in the South. Showers will also affect the Tuscany and the Triveneto. Temperatures still down at least until April 12th.

