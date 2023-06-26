Home » Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education – Voyage in height… Voyage of flavors
Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education – Voyage in height… Voyage of flavors

Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education – Voyage in height… Voyage of flavors

Badal Fohmoh is a talented Cameroonian blogger committed to media education. She created the Class Pro association to raise young people’s awareness of critical thinking and civic responsibility. Her social, dynamic and smiling personality is an asset to convey her passion to a wide audience.

Badal Fohmoh, blogger

Badal, a Cameroonian blogger, has made a name for herself in the world of blogging thanks to her talent as a communicator and web editor. Passionate about sport, cinema, travel and photography. She shares her experiences and tips on his blog hosted on the Mondoblog network carried by the RFI Media Workshop. But what makes Badal Fohmoh a remarkable personality is his commitment to media education.

Class Pro: an association for media education

Badal Fohmoh created the Class Pro association. Class Pro aims to promote media and information literacy among young people. Thanks to Class Pro, Internet users learn to develop their critical thinking and become responsible citizens in a society where the flow of information is increasingly numerous and rapid. The association recently organized an event in Douala, in partnership with Wetech: Women In Entrepreneurship & Technology, to raise awareness among young people about the challenges of misinformation.

A Class Pro event by Badal Fohmoh

Badal Fohmoh: social, dynamic and smiling

The radiant Badal Fohmoh

Badal is a social, dynamic and smiling person who knows how to convey his passion for communication and media education. She is a member of the Cameroon bloggers association and actively participates in the life of the Cameroonian blogosphere. His commitment to media and information literacy is an example to follow. For all those who wish to contribute to the training of the responsible citizens of tomorrow.

In conclusion, Badal is a talented Cameroonian blogger committed to media literacy. Its Class Pro association is an important initiative to make Internet users aware of the importance of critical thinking in a world where information is circulating more and more quickly. Her social, dynamic and smiling personality is an asset to convey her passion to a wide audience.

