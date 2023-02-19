Home World Bafta, Kate Middleton on the red carpet in recycled McQueen and 18 pound Zara earrings
Bafta, Kate Middleton on the red carpet in recycled McQueen and 18 pound Zara earrings

Bafta, Kate Middleton on the red carpet in recycled McQueen and 18 pound Zara earrings

Kate Middleton arrived at the Baftas, the Baftas, the Oscars of British cinema, in a candid dress by Alexander McQueen very similar to the one that the Princess of Wales had worn for the 2019 edition of the British film academy awards. This time Kate accessorized her dress with above-the-elbow black ‘opera’ gloves and a pair of £18 Zara earrings. According to Daily Mail it’s the same dress from 2019 with only minor changes, especially the one-shoulder bow. Three years ago, Prince William’s wife wore earrings that belonged to Lady Diana.

