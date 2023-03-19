Home World Baghdad, here is Saddam Hussein’s yacht: families now have picnics on the ruined boat
Baghdad, here is Saddam Hussein's yacht: families now have picnics on the ruined boat

Baghdad, here is Saddam Hussein's yacht: families now have picnics on the ruined boat

BAGHDAD – Rusty, upside down in the river Shatt al-Arab in southern Iraq, symbol of a wealth obtained with an iron fist and then concluded with the American invasion of Iraq. It is the wreck of the al-Mansur, one of the three yachts that belonged to the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and on which the rais never had time to get on. And that today, 20 years after its end, it has become a destination for tourists and fishermen who climb aboard the wreck of the boat built in the 1980s and 121 meters long, to have a picnic and drink tea.

